Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

ARZGY stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

