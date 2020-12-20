Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $121.75

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,244. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.