Jane Street Group LLC Takes $468,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AZAL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

