Truist Financial Corp Has $563,000 Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,309 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,183 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 65,876 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

