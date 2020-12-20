Morgan Stanley Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 619,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 580,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

