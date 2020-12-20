Morgan Stanley Sells 389,254 Shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDGE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 218,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 112,040 shares during the last quarter.

HDGE opened at $3.06 on Friday. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

