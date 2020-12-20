Jane Street Group LLC Buys 6,416 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.10 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

