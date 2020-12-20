50,100 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.57 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

