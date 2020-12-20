12,167 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

