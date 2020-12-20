Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Wave Life Sciences worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 151,052 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

