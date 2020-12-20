Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

