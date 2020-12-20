Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 395 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,065,000.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.92.

NYSE TER opened at $120.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

