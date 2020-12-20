Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 46.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $27,089,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Discovery by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 401.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 765,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

