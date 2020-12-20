1,339 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.82 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $189.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

