BidaskClub Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

