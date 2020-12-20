Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 530.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

