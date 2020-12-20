Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $297,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 74.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,814 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

