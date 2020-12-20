Insider Selling: K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider Sells 22,276 Shares of Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of K12 by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

