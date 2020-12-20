Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,528 shares of company stock worth $137,722 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

