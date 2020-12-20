eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

