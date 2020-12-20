Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.47 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

