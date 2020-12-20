BidaskClub Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Hold

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after purchasing an additional 925,291 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.