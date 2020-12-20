BidaskClub Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Hold

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after purchasing an additional 925,291 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
