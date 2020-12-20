Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $434.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $435.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

