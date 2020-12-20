A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

ATEN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

