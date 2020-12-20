Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,001,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

FLXN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.