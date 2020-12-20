Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Down 7%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.34. 813,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 878,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

