Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) were down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 1,941,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average daily volume of 167,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,097,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $672,986.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

