143 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $244.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $246.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

