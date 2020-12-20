Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 21.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 73.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 86.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

BOX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.35. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

