Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.44.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,542,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.86. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

