HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Down 8.4%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.17. 1,384,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 426,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

HCHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 1,062,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 197,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HC2 during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in HC2 in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth $38,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

