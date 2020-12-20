Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Trading Down 6.4%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 808,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 540,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Surgalign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $2,871,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

