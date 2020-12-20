Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,725 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Loews were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Loews by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Loews by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Loews by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE L opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

