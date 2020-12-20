PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of PKI opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

