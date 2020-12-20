Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 332,711 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,711 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,305,000 after buying an additional 944,529 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 327,311 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.