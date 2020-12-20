Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

