Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

