Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

