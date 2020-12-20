Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.63 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

