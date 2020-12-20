Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,915 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NYSE:CRI opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

