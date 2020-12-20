ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.33. 1,052,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 211,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,902,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 123,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 112,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

