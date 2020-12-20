Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after buying an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

