Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

