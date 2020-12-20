Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:HWM opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $76,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.