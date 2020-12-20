Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

LEG stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $51.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,251,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,204,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,243,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

