Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of HASI opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

