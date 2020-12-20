AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 89.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after buying an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after buying an additional 434,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,666,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

