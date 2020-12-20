ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 6.1% Higher

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 2,547,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,889,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,288.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,052.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

