ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,850 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 51.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.41.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

