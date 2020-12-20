UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,068 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $57.92 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,550 shares of company stock worth $16,907,022. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

